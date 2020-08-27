e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 41 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,513 new cases in Punjab

41 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,513 new cases in Punjab

Ludhiana district again took the lead in the fatalities with 12 patients succumbing to the virus

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Forty-one fresh novel coronavirus deaths in Punjab took the toll to 1,219 on Wednesday, while the tally rose to 46,090 with 1,516 new cases, the health department’s daily bulletin said.

Ludhiana district again took the lead in the fatalities with 12 patients succumbing to the virus, followed by Patiala 5, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala four each, Gurdaspur 3, Barnala, Mansa, Muktsar and Sangrur 2 each, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Moga, Mohali and Pathankot one each.

Ludhiana added 472 fresh cases to the state’s kitty, Jalandhar 147, Patiala, 237, Amritsar 73, Mohali, 54, Sangrur 10, Bathinda 21, Gurdaspur 131, Ferozepur 15, Moga 24, Hoshiarpur 83, Pathankot 44, Barnala 29, Fatehgarh Sahib 17, Kapurthala 69, Faridkor 1, Tarn Taran 28, Ropar 4, Fazilka 1, SBS Nagar 20, Muktsar 14, and Mansa 19, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,086 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 30,231 recoveries from Covid-19.

There are 14,640 active Covid-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

top news
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
Opposition gets battle-ready for Parliament, five key issues to watch out for
Opposition gets battle-ready for Parliament, five key issues to watch out for
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
‘Can’t have one nation-one political party system’: Mamata after seven CMs meet
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
Covid: Serum Institute begins human trials, 5 volunteers given first shot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In