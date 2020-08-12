45 hot spots in Kalyan-Dombivli have zero cases since past 2 weeks: Civic chief

cities

As the average number of Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli has witnessed a continuous decline since the start of August, the civic commissioner announced that no new cases were reported in the last 15 days in 45 slum pockets.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi said that early detection and strict quarantine has helped curb the spread in these areas.

As per the civic body, no new Covid-19 cases were recorded in 10 slums and 33 chawls in the twin cities.

“The areas which were once hot spots have had no cases since the last 15 days. This is due to the testing and strict quarantine procedure by the civic body. However, the survey in these areas will continue, to avoid any new cases. Antigen testing based on the Dharavi pattern too, has helped to detect more cases and ensure timely isolation,” said Suryavanshi.

KDMC recorded 386 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 26,046. The corporation also recorded 15 new deaths, taking the toll to 554.

To date, the civic body has conducted 8,338 antigen tests, and private doctors in the city have helped the KDMC get information on around 4,300 fever cases. Of the 57,828 tests performed to date, 49,490 were reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, and the rest were rapid antigen tests. Daily, the civic body conducts 600-700 antigen tests.

On Wednesday, Suryavanshi made RT-PCR tests mandatory for all high-risk contacts of Covid patients, within five days. The civic chief has warned that if high-risk contacts fail to get tested, they will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Areas with no cases:

Govindwadi in Kalyan, Bhoi Wada, Saparde Gaon, Parsi Galli, Kranti Nagar Slum, BSUP (Dombivali) Lahuji Nagar, Patra Chawl, Patil Nagar, Atali, Ambivali, Jyoti Nagar in Dombivli, Samata Nagar, Sai Balaji, Sainath Wadi, Gangubai Jadhav Chawl, Tukaram Nagar, Manik Mhatre Chawl in Manjunath Urban Health Center Dombivali, Chickan Ghar Health Centre in Kalyan, Uro Patil Chawl, Sanjeevani Chawl, Laxmi Nagar in Dombivali, Manpada, Sandapgaon, Ghariwali village, Kala Talao in Kalyan, Jetha Compound, Vallipir Road, Pilaji Bagh, Sanglewadi,