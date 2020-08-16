45-year-old man found dead in Karnal village

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:35 IST

A 45-year-old man was allegedly found murdered at Peont village of Karnal district on Sunday. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, a government employee and a resident of Peont village of the district.

In the police complaint, family members of the deceased alleged that on Saturday, Vikramjit, along with his uncle, had gone to a government school in Alawala village where he had been transferred as a peon.

Later, his friends allegedly reached there and took him to the fields to celebrate his transfer. The body was found in the fields a few hours later.

Soon after getting the information, police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and started investigation.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Ramesh Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.