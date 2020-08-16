e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 45-year-old man found dead in Karnal village

45-year-old man found dead in Karnal village

The body was found in the village fields a few hours after his friends took him there to celebrate his transfer.

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

A 45-year-old man was allegedly found murdered at Peont village of Karnal district on Sunday. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, a government employee and a resident of Peont village of the district.

In the police complaint, family members of the deceased alleged that on Saturday, Vikramjit, along with his uncle, had gone to a government school in Alawala village where he had been transferred as a peon.

Later, his friends allegedly reached there and took him to the fields to celebrate his transfer. The body was found in the fields a few hours later.

Soon after getting the information, police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and started investigation.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Ramesh Kumar said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Dhoni: The first hero of ‘real India’
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Heavy rain floods parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, rivers burst banks
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In