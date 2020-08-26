e-paper
Home / Cities / 45-year-old Mumbai man booked for sexually assaulting daughter, impregnating her

45-year-old Mumbai man booked for sexually assaulting daughter, impregnating her

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 02:14 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Pant Nagar police booked a 45-year-old man for sexually assaulting his teen daughter since 2018. The incident came to light on Monday after the 17-year-old survivor delivered a baby at Rajawadi Hospital and told the police about her ordeal.

“The survivor said that her father sexually assaulted her between March 2018 and June this year. He used to threaten her with dire consequence if she revealed the crime to anyone,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the girl developed labour pain on Monday and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. As the survivor is a minor, the hospital informed about her to the police and they visited the hospital to record her statement.

Following her statement, the police registered an offence under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are probing further and are yet to arrest the accused.

