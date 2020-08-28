e-paper
49-year-old teacher from Mumbai duped of ₹3.5 lakh on matrimonial site

49-year-old teacher from Mumbai duped of ₹3.5 lakh on matrimonial site

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 03:35 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Oshiwara police are on the lookout of a man who allegedly duped a 49-year-old teacher of ₹3.5 lakh after befriending her on a matrimonial site.

The teacher in her complaint told police officers that her husband had passed away three years ago and she was staying with her 21-year-old daughter in Jogeshwari. She told the police that she was planning to remarry and had created her profile on a matrimonial site.

On August 6, somebody sent her a request to connect on the site. The person introduced himself as Salman and told her that he is a doctor at New Jersey and was looking for a match to get married. The two began chatting over the phone and on August 11, Salman told her that he had sent a surprise gift to the woman but it had mistakenly reached Delhi airport.

The complainant transferred money multiple times from her account to the account provided by the fraudster who asked to pay for custom duties, penalty etc. When he asked for more money, she realised that she was cheated and filed a complaint with Oshiwara police.

An officer from Oshiwara police station said, “Following her complaint on Tuesday, we have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act for cheating and impersonation. We will be seeking details of the person from the matrimonial site and also the details of the beneficiary accounts from the banks.”

