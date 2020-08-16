e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 5 deaths in 2 days in Mohali district take toll to 36

5 deaths in 2 days in Mohali district take toll to 36

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all five patients had comorbidities

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab’s Mohali district has recorded five deaths related to Covid-19 in the past two days, taking the toll to 36 on Sunday.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said all five patients had comorbidities. On Sunday, three women lost battle against coronavirus. Among them was a 53-year-old woman from Sector 91, who was suffering from hypertension and hepatitis C and was admitted to Government Medical College in Patiala.

The other two were a 35-year-old woman from Lalru suffering from diabetes and admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala, and a 25-year-old woman from Dera Bassi suffering from hypertension, who died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Saturday saw deaths of a 45-year-old woman from Kurali and 35-year-old man from Phase 11.

Their cremation has been performed as per protocol, said Dr Singh, adding that samples of family members and other contacts are being collected.

68 positive, 48 cured

Meanwhile, 68 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, with which the total has reached 1,809. As many as 58 people had tested positive on Saturday. The fresh cases include 23 each from Kharar and Dera Bassi subdivisions and 22 from Mohali.

Also, 48 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those discharged and active cases to 949 and 824 respectively.

top news
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In