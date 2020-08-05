5 out on parole due to Covid-19 held for 9 burglaries in Mumbai

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 01:56 IST

Five history sheeters, who were released from Arthur Road and Thane prisons on parole owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, were arrested by Kurar police in Malad for breaking into nine empty houses. The police recovered valuables worth ₹5.54 lakh from the five men, identified as Mohsin Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, 22; Pradeep Yadav, 21; Krishna Rana, 18; Shubham Bamne, 19, and Ganya alias Ganesh Mani Kaundar, 19.

Dr DS Swami, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 12), said, “On July 27, our patrolling team found Shaikh and Yadav roaming around residential areas in Kurar suspiciously and questioned them. As the suspects were unable to answer properly, the patrol team searched them and found a hammer and an iron rod in their possession.”

The patrolling personnel then took the duo to the police station for detailed questioning. Initially, they did not reveal anything, but later claimed that they, along with three more accomplices, have been committing burglaries since May, after being out on parole, said Swami.

“The accused further revealed that after releasing from jail, they decided to take advantage of the fact that many people left for their native homes owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and conducted the break-ins,” an officer said.

A team then visited the homes and hideouts of the accused and recovered ₹16,950 in cash, 11 mobile phones, five gold ornaments, a laptop and two bikes, collectively valued at ₹5.54 lakh.

According to Kurar police officers, Shaikh is an accused in six cases of robbery, theft and burglaries as well as in a case filed under the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Amboli police station. Bamne is an accused in four cases of theft and break-ins, while Kaundar is booked for three cases of theft, robbery and narcotics at Amboli police station and a case of robbery at Versova police station. Rana was previously booked in a robbery case at Amboli police station.