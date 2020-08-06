e-paper
5-year-old swept by currents, holds onto a tree

Mamta, who knows swimming, slipped and fell into a nullah. As she was swept by currents, she saw a tree and held on to the branch.

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:33 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The five-year-old girl fell into the nullah around 2am in the night after their house was damaged due to heavy rains.
The five-year-old girl fell into the nullah around 2am in the night after their house was damaged due to heavy rains.
         

Five-year-old Mamta Lalka was walking with her parents and two siblings around 2am on Wednesday after their hut in Shenwari farm in Dahanu got damaged due to torrential downpour. While heading towards their pucca house in the same area, they were crossing a nullah when Mamta slipped and was swept away by currents.

Her father, Vijay, looked for her but couldn’t locate her in the dark. Meanwhile, Mamta, who knows swimming, saw a tree and held on to the branch so as to not be swept away by the strong current, said Rahul Sarang, Tehsildar, Dahanu.

“Vijay contacted us as day broke and when we went to the spot, we found Mamta still hanging on to the tree branch,” said Sarang.

With the help of some local youths, Mamta was rescued from the nullah and was taken to Saiwan government hospital.

Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde said he will recommend Mamta’s name for bravery award to the Maharashtra government and the same will be sent to the Centre. “I will present a strong proposal on her behalf as Mamta showed her presence of mind and did not get scared despite the torrential downpour,” said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the tehsildar has done a panchnama of the hut which got damaged. The revenue department will render compensation to the family as per government rules, said Shinde.

