e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 50-year-old man charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients in Tripura

50-year-old man charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients in Tripura

The two 17-year-old patients were admitted to the centre nearly 10 days before they lodged the complaint

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:41 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
         

A 50-year-old member of the cleaning staff of a Covid Care Centre at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, nearly 130 kilometres from Agartala, was charged with molesting two minor Covid-19 patients.

He is yet to be arrested, police said Sunday.

The case was lodged on Friday at Kumarghat police station.

The two 17-year-old patients were admitted to the centre nearly 10 days before they lodged the complaint.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 354 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 08 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“An investigation is on. Both the complainants are at the centre and their statements would be recorded soon after their release. The man has not been arrested yet,” said Unakoti superintendent of police Rati Ranjan Debnath.

A health officer from Unakoti district said that the man was removed from duty on Friday after the case was lodged against him.

In addition, they submitted a proposal to the state government to appoint a woman as part of the cleaning staff to avoid such incidents.

tags
top news
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Covid-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala: Police
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In