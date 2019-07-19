510kg of marijuana seized in Delhi, two held

The Delhi Police Friday claimed to have seized 510 kilograms of marijuana worth around Rs 1.5 crore in the Indian market and arrested two drug traffickers, who smuggled the contraband into Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and supplied it to dealers in the city and adjoining states.

Police said the seized marijuana was kept in 17 sacks of which 14 were hidden in a cavity created in a truck between its cabin and cargo unit and the remaining were in a Swift Dzire car. The truck and the car were seized from the arrested persons, identified as Sube Singh,31, from Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, and Deepak,34, a resident of Delhi’s Okhla.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Ram Gopal Naik said his team received information that members of an interstate gang involved in trafficking of marijuana from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha into Delhi-NCR would come near Delhi’s Tughlaqabad village to deliver a consignment of the contraband.

“The team laid a trap and the two men were caught transferring bags of marijuana into the car from the truck. A total of 510 such bags were seized. Its total value is around Rs 1.5 crore,” Naik said.

Interrogation to the two men, Naik said, revealed that they both were previously involved in narcotics cases. Despite being released on bail in similar cases, the two continued their illegal activities, Naik said.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 23:20 IST