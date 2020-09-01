e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 53-year-old rapes minor in Kalyan

53-year-old rapes minor in Kalyan

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Titwala police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old neighbour when she was alone at home. According to police, the accused Husain Boblai, 53 visited her under pretext of repairing the fan and allegedly raped her on Saturday. The girl shared the incident with her teacher, after which a complaint was registered.

The accused identified as Husain Boblai, 53, moved in the area just 10 days ago. He tried to talk to the girl often.

Titwala police said, “On Saturday afternoon after the girl’s parents left for the work, she was playing inside the house with her siblings. The man gave some money to her siblings to bring chocolate, after which, he locked the door and raped the girl. He was threatened the girl not to tell anyone. Although on Sunday, girl went to meet her teacher and narrated the incident.”

Titwala police arrested the accused immediately from his house. He work as a labourer and was at home since past few days. He was arrested under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In