53-year-old rapes minor in Kalyan

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:55 IST

Titwala police have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old neighbour when she was alone at home. According to police, the accused Husain Boblai, 53 visited her under pretext of repairing the fan and allegedly raped her on Saturday. The girl shared the incident with her teacher, after which a complaint was registered.

The accused identified as Husain Boblai, 53, moved in the area just 10 days ago. He tried to talk to the girl often.

Titwala police said, “On Saturday afternoon after the girl’s parents left for the work, she was playing inside the house with her siblings. The man gave some money to her siblings to bring chocolate, after which, he locked the door and raped the girl. He was threatened the girl not to tell anyone. Although on Sunday, girl went to meet her teacher and narrated the incident.”

Titwala police arrested the accused immediately from his house. He work as a labourer and was at home since past few days. He was arrested under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act.