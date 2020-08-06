e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 55 Seechewal, Thappar models based ponds to be developed in Jalandhar

55 Seechewal, Thappar models based ponds to be developed in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To ensure recharge of depleting groundwater table and using treated water for the irrigation purposes through eco-friendly ways, the district administration will develop 55 ponds based on the Seechewal model and the Thappar model in Jalandhar in the current financial year. All 11 blocks will have five model ponds each.

Rural development officials said that Seechewal model is a water treatment model designed by environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, under which sewage water can be purified and used for irrigation. Similarly, Thappar model, designed by the Thappar University in Patiala, is a technically refined model to treat and use waste water.

ADC Vishesh Sarangal said that construction has been started at 11 villages of different blocks in district under MGNREGA and convergence. Funds, between Rs 16-17 lakh, will be incurred on construction of each pond.

Under these models, officials said used water draining out from houses and other sources, before flowing into the pond, passes through three wells where solid and oily waste are segregated.

He said that the refined liquid then flows into the pond and remains stagnant there for at least seven days, which helps kill germs naturally. Then it can be used to irrigate crops through pumps.

He said that this model helps in recharging groundwater table as sewage water will be treated in three wells and the same will be used for irrigation and farmers will not have to depend on other sources.

He added that Punjab government is making efforts to stop groundwater depleting by plantation of saplings, increasing green cover, promoting maize and other crops which use less water, drip irrigation, and installing rainwater harvesting systems.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In