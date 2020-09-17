e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6.5kg heroin recovered from cross-border smugglers in Batala; three arrested

6.5kg heroin recovered from cross-border smugglers in Batala; three arrested

Police said the accused, who have confessed to having links with some Pakistan-based drug smugglers, had been getting heroin supply from across the border in the guise of tilling the forest department’s land across Ravi

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Amritsar Range IG SPS Parmar at a press conference on Thursday.
Amritsar Range IG SPS Parmar at a press conference on Thursday. (HT photo)
         

Batala Police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a racket of heroin smuggling from Pakistan with the arrest of three persons, including a contractual employee of the forest department, and the recovery of 6.5-kg heroin. The police said a large part of the seized contraband was concealed in a tyre of a tractor that was lying abandoned in the shrubs of a forest department’s land situated across the Ravi river near Kakkar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar. The village falls along the India-Pakistan border.

The arrested accused are Sarabjit Singh aka Sabha, and Surjit Singh aka Billu of Kakkar village, and Jagtar Singh aka Daya (employee of the forest department) of Rania village, which too falls under the Ajnala sub-division.

Police said the accused, who have confessed to having links with some Pakistan-based drug smugglers, had been getting heroin supply from across the border in the guise of tilling the forest department’s land across Ravi.

Addressing a press conference in Batala, inspector general of police (IGP-Amritsar range) SPS Parmar said the trio were arrested at a barricade at the Bhagat Singh Chowk in Fatehgarh Churrian. “At the time of the accused’s arrest, 157gm of heroin and an electronic scale were recovered from their possession. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers. They also told the police that they have hidden a large quantity of heroin near the border,” said the IGP.

SSP Rashpal Singh said after the confession, a search operation was launched across the Ravi River and along the international border in Kakkar village with BSF officials.

“We recovered 16 packets of heroin weighing around 5.4-kg from the tyre of Holland company hidden in the shrubs on forest department land. We also seized four more packets weighing 1-kg from the shrubs,” said the SSP.

Sources said a few days ago, the accused took a mechanic across the Ravi river for concealing the consignment in the tractor’s tyre. The tractor was to be transported in a boat from across the Ravi to Kakkar village. Police added one of the accused Surjit Singh was expert in rowing a raft. The trio had been getting information of the heroin from Pakistan-based smugglers though WhatsApp calls.

The accused have been booked Sections 23 (wrongful gain) and others of the IPC at Fatehgarh Churrian police station.

top news
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In