62-year-old man held for molesting minor

Gurugram: A 62-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl near New Colony in Sector 7, said the police on Thursday. The accused man lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl, the police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Thursday night by the girl’s mother who filed the complaint. In the complaint, she stated that her daughter had gone for a stroll near their house on Wednesday around 9pm when a man, who appeared to be drunk, allegedly assaulted her and passed inappropriate remarks.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the girl managed to free herself and escaped. “She confided in her mother and the following day, her mother reported the incident to the police,” said the official.

The girl’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate and her medical examination was conducted. The suspect was arrested on Thursday from his house, said the police.

The police said he told them during the interrogation that he was unemployed and a habitual drinker and that he was in an inebriated state when he allegedly molested the girl. He was produced in a district court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

On July 23, a 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy in Kherki Daula. The accused man was drunk at the time of the incident. A day earlier, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting his distant cousin at his sister’s house in Pataudi.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:47 IST