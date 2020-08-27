e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 62-year-old man stabbed to death in Fatehabad

62-year-old man stabbed to death in Fatehabad

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons when he was asleep outside his shop in Fatehabad’s Lehrian village on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The man was identified as Jagdish Chander of the same village.

He had been running his grocery shop near the village bus stand for the last 10 years.

Praveen Kumari, former chairperson of Bhuna panchayat samiti, said the incident took place when her father in-law was sleeping outside his shop on Tuesday night.

“ A passerby spotted him and informed us. He was dead by the time we reached there. His body bore injury marks,” she added.

Fatehabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajayab Singh said prima facie, it appeared that the miscreants had visited the victim’s shop with an aim to loot money.

“We suspect that the victim had raised an alarm for which they killed him and fled the spot,” he added.

The police have registered a case against unknown persons under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the DSP added.

top news
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
‘I’ve done it before’: Joe Biden says he knows how to lead US through crisis
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
Expert panel to help DRDO prepare for futuristic battles, defence needs
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
Covid update: Delhi 90% recovery rate; govt exams delayed in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In