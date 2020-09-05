e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 64-year-old Covid patient dies after jumping off hospital’s 2nd floor in MP’s Jabalpur

64-year-old Covid patient dies after jumping off hospital’s 2nd floor in MP’s Jabalpur

The patient was from Jabalpur and was admitted to the super speciality wing of the Government Medical College Hospital

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:26 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
Police said the man died on the spot; his body was taken for post mortem.
Police said the man died on the spot; his body was taken for post mortem.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 64-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where he was being treated since September 1, said police. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Also read: India registers highest single-day spike with 86,432 new Covid-19 cases; death toll reaches 69,561

Sub-inspector Vinay Bundela said the patient was from Jabalpur and was admitted to the super speciality wing of the Government Medical College Hospital. “He jumped off the 2nd floor of the hospital through a window and died on the spot. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination as per a Covid protocol.”

District collector Karmveer Sharma said an inquiry committee to look into the incident will include three members- of the hospital management, a district administration official and a psychiatrist.

At least two Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital have earlier attempted suicide and prompted authorities to cover its widows with iron nets. But the wing of the hospital where the patient allegedly committed suicide had no iron nets covering its windows, said a hospital staffer on condition of anonymity.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In