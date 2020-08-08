e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch

65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch

Pakistan began firing and shelling around 9.45 pm and the exchanges went on till midnight

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

A 65-year old man was killed as Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting the Indian army to retaliate befittingly, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sadeeq, 65 of Tain Mankote.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “During ceasefire violation in Mankote sector late Friday evening, a 65-year-old man was hit by splinters and died on the spot.”

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing and shelling in Mankote, Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors along the LoC and targeted civilians in Mankote.

Indian Army has retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan began firing and shelling around 9.45 pm and the exchanges went on till midnight.

top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In