65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST

A 65-year old man was killed as Pakistan resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, prompting the Indian army to retaliate befittingly, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sadeeq, 65 of Tain Mankote.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “During ceasefire violation in Mankote sector late Friday evening, a 65-year-old man was hit by splinters and died on the spot.”

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing and shelling in Mankote, Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors along the LoC and targeted civilians in Mankote.

Indian Army has retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan began firing and shelling around 9.45 pm and the exchanges went on till midnight.