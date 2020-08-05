e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 66-year-old kidney patient is Faridkot’s first Covid-19 casualty

66-year-old kidney patient is Faridkot’s first Covid-19 casualty

Woman had contracted virus from a family member who tested positive earlier

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Faridkot district has reported 319 Covid-19 cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district.
Faridkot district has reported 319 Covid-19 cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district.(HT file photo)
         

Faridkot: With the death of a 66-year-old woman, who tested positive last week, Faridkot district reported its first Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

The district has reported 319 positive cases so far, while there are 67 active cases in the district.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that the woman was suffering from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis.

“She contracted the virus from one of her family members who tested positive earlier. She was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot and was put on ventilator three days ago after her condition deteriorated. She died on Wednesday morning,” he added.

