67 held with drugs in 1 month: Ambala range IG

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:23 IST

In a special operation, the Haryana Police have recovered a huge cache of drugs in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts of Ambala division in one month.

Sharing details, Y Puran Kumar, IG, Ambala Range, said during this campaign, from July 16 to August 16, 14 cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Ambala, 26 in Yamunanagar and 16 in Kurukshetra and as many as 67 accused were arrested with drugs.

“8,155kg cannabis, 283.54gm smack, 226gm heroin, 1.56kg opium, 53.15kg bhuki, 140gm charas, 5,258 intoxicating capsules, 1,486 intoxicating pills and 100 intoxicant injections were recovered. Similarly, taking action against those possessing and selling illegal weapons, 36 cases were registered and 49 accused were arrested,” the Ambala range IG said.