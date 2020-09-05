e-paper
Home / Cities / 69 deaths 1,515 fresh Covid-19 cases in state

69 deaths 1,515 fresh Covid-19 cases in state

Ludhiana again topped the chart with 12 deaths followed by 10 from Ferozepur, eight each from Amritsar and Jalandhar.

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Punjab on Saturday reported 69 Covid-related fatalities pushing the death toll to 1,808. The state also witnessed 1,515 new cases, taking the tally to 61,527, according to a media bulletin released by the state government.

Ludhiana again topped the chart with 12 deaths followed by 10 from Ferozepur, eight each from Amritsar and Jalandhar, four from Patiala, three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Pathankot and Rupnagar, two each from Faridkot, Sangrur, Moga, Barnala and Hoshiarpur and one each from Kapurthala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said.

Jalandhar reported 254 cases, Ludhiana 208, Mohali 146, Patiala 138, Amritsar 132, Gurdaspur 113, Hoshiarpur 105, Bathinda 100 and Mansa 49, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,306 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 43,849 people have been cured of the infection, said the bulletin. Punjab has 15,870 active COVID-19 cases now, it said.

