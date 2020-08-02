e-paper
69 fresh cases take Himachal’s Covid-19 tally to 2,654

Active cases in the state have gone up to 1,115 while 1,559 patients have recovered till date.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
MC workers sanitise the post office to avoid getting infected by coronavirus in Shimla on Sunday.
MC workers sanitise the post office to avoid getting infected by coronavirus in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Himachal’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,654 on Sunday as 69 new infections were reported across the state.

Twenty-seven cases were reported from Solan, eleven in Mandi, ten in Shimla, eight cases in Kangra, six in Hamirpur, four in Chamba, two in Bilaspur and one in Sirmaur.

Active cases in the state have gone up to 1,115 while 1,559 patients have recovered till date.

4 ARMY, 1 NAVY PERSONNEL TEST POSITIVE

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said four Indian Army jawans and navy personnel were among the eight cases reported in the district.

Among the patients is a 47-year-old soldier from Panchrukhi area. He has a travel history to Allahabad while another 40-year-old jawan from Banuri village had returned from Leh.

A 29-year-old army jawan from Ladoh village has also contracted the disease. He returned from Arunachal Pradesh. The three have been shifted to Military Hospital, Yol.

The fourth jawan to test positive is a 34-year-old from Nurpur area. The jawan has a travel history to Bhopal. He has been shifted to the Pathankot military hospital. Apart from them, a Visakhapatnam-returned 40-year-old navy personnel from Oder village has also tested positive.

Three more people including a Jharkhand resident are among the patients.

Three people have tested positive in Chamba. They include a 29-year-old man from Kariyan having travel history to Faridabad. The second patient is a 40-year-old from Chamroli village. He had returned from Baddi town of Himachal. The third is a power project worker from Lahal village of Bharmour.

In Solan, of the total 27 cases, twenty-two have been reported from Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt. Remaining five cases were from other parts of the district.

Among 6 patients in Hamirpur district, two are primary contacts of BJP leader and vice-president of Himachal Road Transporet Corporation (HRTC) Vijay Agnihotri. One army jawan and a pharmacist deployed at Sujapur hospital has also tested positive.

In Mandi, four army jawans are among the 11 people to test positive. Of the five cases reported in Shimla, three are from Rampur and two from Rohru area.

Since the outbreak, Himachal has recorded a total of 2,703 cases. Solan is the worst hit district with 690 cases followed by Kangra with 476 cases.

Sirmaur has 346 cases, Hamirpur 313, Una 217, Mandi 183, Shimla 178, Chamba 113, Bilaspur 101, Kinnaur 45, Kullu 37 and Lahaul-Spiti 4.

