7 per cent volunteers at NCL developed antibodies: Survey

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:48 IST

PUNE A voluntary serological survey conducted by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune, on its employees has revealed that 24 of a total of 339 participants who provided blood samples were found to be seropositive. This is seven per cent of those tested showing antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Speaking about the results announced on Monday, a senior NCL official, on the condition of anonymity, said,

“These 24 seropositive individuals include eight students, 11 staffers, three contractual staff and two family members of staff. Gender-wise, it is 18 males and six females seropositive, as per the survey. The data shows limited spread of infection on the NCL Pune office campus and colony area, indicating maximum care being taken by people regarding use of masks and sanitisers, besides washing hand frequently and other safety measures.”

The serological testing began on September 12 at the NCL Medical Centre and concluded on September 17. The blood samples, along with health data, were sent to CSIR-IGIB for the serological analysis.

This initiative is part of a pan-India project, named ‘Phenome India - A long-term longitudinal observational cohort study of health outcomes’, initiated by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and led by Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology.

Dr Shantanu Sengupta from CSIR-IGIB is coordinating the survey study.

The CSIR-NCL team comprised scientists from the biochemical sciences division and doctors from the medical centre.

“This research study involved testing of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 in the people working in the CSIR labs and their family members.

The CSIR-NCL and CSIR-URDIP represent the western region. Blood samples were collected from those who were willing to participate. The test was voluntary and open to all CSIR staff, including pensioners up to the age of 70, students, contractual staff and their families,” said Prabhakar Ingle, media advisor at CSIR-NCL, Pune.

The serology test, also known as the Covid-19 antibody test, is a blood test that can detect if a person has antibodies to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Health parameters such as temperature, height, weight, oxygen level and blood pressure are noted in addition to collecting the blood sample.