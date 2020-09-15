70-year-old duped of gold necklace by trickster woman in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:31 IST

PUNE: A 70-year-old woman was tricked into handing over her gold necklace worth Rs 9,000 to a woman who later made off with it in Sadashiv Peth area on Saturday. A similar incident was reported on September 8 in Pulgate area where a 65-year-old was duped by two women who tricked her into believing that they can multiply her gold.

In the case of the 70-year-old woman, a betel leaf seller, she was approached by a woman in her 30s around 6:30pm to come with her to a ritualistic meal at her house, as it is the month in the Hindu calendar when the faithful pay tribute to ancestors by offering meals to people, according to her complaint.

The elderly accompanied the younger woman to a lane near Mahalaxmi temple on Phadke road in Sadashiv peth area.

“She told us that the woman told her that the road they were walking on was not safe and took the necklace for safe-keeping. The complainant was wearing a 3-gramme necklace worth Rs 9,000. She offered the old woman a meal, grains, a sari and a better necklace in exchange of the one which she was wearing,” said sub-inspector VV Jadhav of Vishrambaug police station who is investigating the case.

As they were walking on a footpath after the older woman handed over the necklace, the younger woman crossed the street and disappeared into the alley, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrambaug police station.