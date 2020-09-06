e-paper
Home / Cities / 74 conferred with state award on Teachers’ Day

74 conferred with state award on Teachers’ Day

Punjab has registered a record growth of around 15 percent in enrolments, said state education minister Vijay Inder Singla.

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Education minister Vijay Inder Singla awarding a certificate to a woman teacher during the state level function on Teachers' Day celebration in Patiala on Saturday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
Education minister Vijay Inder Singla awarding a certificate to a woman teacher during the state level function on Teachers’ Day celebration in Patiala on Saturday.(Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

As many as 74 teachers and education department officials were conferred with the state award during a low-key event at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Saturday.

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla presented award certificates to four Patiala teachers during the function, while the remaining 70 teachers were honoured through video-conferencing.

Lauding the efforts, Singla said teachers are the biggest contributors to the development of any country, adding that government school teachers have been working tirelessly to improve the standards of education in the state.

“Due to their hard work and dedication, Punjab has registered around 15 percent growth in enrolments, which is the state’s highest ever growth in admissions in the history,” the minister said.

This year, government schools have outshone private schools and performed better in the examination results, Singla added.

