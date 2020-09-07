Covid scare in HP assembly: BJP MLA tests positive on Day 1 of monsoon session

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 22:31 IST

Covid-19 threat sneaked into the monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday as BJP legislator from Indora Rita Dhiman tested positive.

Dhiman had attended the proceedings on the first day of the session today.

The authorities have now started rigorous contact tracing.

Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur’s wife, daughter and two staffers have also tested positive.

245 fresh infections take tally to 7,660

The state’s Covid-19 tally shot up to 7,660 on Monday with 245 more people testing positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, 66 were reported in Solan, 55 in Mandi, 51 in Kangra, 27 in Una, 17 in Shimla, 11 in Lahaul-Spiti, seven in Bilaspur, six in Sirmaur, and five in Chamba.

Active cases mounted to 2,234 in the state and 5,311 people have recovered.

In Una district, a 34-year-old woman health worker and a revenue department employee were among the 11 new cases. The health worker came in direct contact with a Covid patient.

Apart from this, two employees of Jal Shakti department have also caught the infection after coming into contact with a positive patient.

In Amb sub-division, a 35-year-old woman, who returned from Chandigarh, tested positive. A Nagaland-returned man and another person who came from Leh were also found infected.

Among the five people who tested positive in Chamba was an 80-year-old woman from Chamba town. A male health worker has tested positive in Kihar area.

A 25-year-man from Tunda village and two women from Kakian village have also contracted the virus.

The details of other cases are awaited.

With 1,762 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,142 cases have been reported till date. Sirmaur has 1,052 cases, Hamirpur 660, Una 624, Mandi 542, Chamba 541, , Shimla 437, Bilaspur 419, Kullu 359 and 103 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported 19 Covid-19 cases till date.

Death toll mounts to 56

The virus claimed two more lives in Himachal today taking the death toll to 56.

An 80-year-old woman died in Chamba. The deceased was suffering with co-morbidities. She tested positive on Monday morning and was being shifted to a Covid-care hospital in Dharamshala, but died on the way, said Chamba chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri.

Another person, a 57-year-old man, who was suffering from cancer, died at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. Solan has recorded maximum 14 deaths due to virus so far, followed by 10 deaths in Kangra. Eight people have died in Mandi, five each in Hamirpur, Chamba and Shimla and Una and three in Sirmaur.