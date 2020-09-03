e-paper
Home / Cities / 74 new micro-containment zones announced in Pune

74 new micro-containment zones announced in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:59 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday announced 74 new micro-containment zones.

Kumar said, “New micro containment zones will be sealed from Thursday midnight and citizens movement in the containment zone will be restricted.”

He said, “If more than five Covid patients are reported in any housing society, lane or slum, it will be sealed immediately.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Most of the slums in the city are not in the containment zones anymore. Earlier maximum Cocid-19 positive cases were reported from the slums, but now other areas are the most affected ones.”

“As more people are opting for isolation at homes the burden has reduced on the Pune municipal corporation. We are even closing some Covid Care centres as very few people are opting for it,” he said.

Ware office/ Total containment zones

Kasba Vishrambaug area: 4

Bhavanni Peth ward office -2

Dhole Patil ward office -2

Dhankawadi/Sahakarnagar- 8

Bibwewadi ward office-5

Yerwada-Kalas- 2

Wanowrie/Ramtekadi- 2

Shivajinagar/Ghole road- 3

Ahmednagar Road/Wadgaonsheri -7

Sinhgad ward office- 3

Hadapsar/Mundhwa- 11

Kondhwa-Yeolewadi - 3

Warje-Karvenagar-4

Kothrud/Bavdhan- 9

Aundh-Baner -9

