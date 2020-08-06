e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 75th anniv of atomic bombings: Dalai Lama calls for elimination of nuclear weapons, demilitarised world

75th anniv of atomic bombings: Dalai Lama calls for elimination of nuclear weapons, demilitarised world

When conflicts arise, the Dalai Lama said, they should be settled through dialogue, not the use of force

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

On the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama urged governments, organisations and individuals to rededicate themselves to make peace the centerpiece of human lives.

The Dalai Lama

“Despite many great developments that also took place, the 20th century was an era of violence in which some 200 million people were killed, including the horrific use of nuclear weapons. Now, in our increasingly interdependent world, we have a chance to make this a more peaceful century,” the spiritual leader said.

When conflicts arise, the Dalai Lama said, they should be settled through dialogue, not the use of force. We need to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons, with the ultimate aim of a demilitarized world.

“War means killing. Violence leads to counter violence. We need to put an end to combat and the production of weapons and construct a more peaceful world,” he said.

“We human beings have created many of the problems in today’s world. As long as we have strong negative emotions and we view our fellow beings in terms of ‘us’ and ‘them’, there will be a tendency to try to destroy them,” The Dalai Lama said.

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In