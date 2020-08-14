e-paper
Home / Cities / 77 new ambulances to be pressed into service in Punjab: Minister Balbir Sidhu

77 new ambulances to be pressed into service in Punjab: Minister Balbir Sidhu

Flags off 15 basic life support ambulances from Mohali

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu
         

To ensure quick emergency services for patients amid the pandemic, 77 new ambulances are being pressed into operation in the state, informed Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday.

Flagging off 15 basic life support (BLS) ambulances from Mohali, the minister informed that to meet the shortage of ambulances in government hospitals, the state government has given its nod to procure 100 more ambulances.

He said that in the first phase, order for 77 ambulances has been placed, out of which 17 advance life support (ALS) ambulances have already been given to the districts. These ALS ambulances are fully equipped with life-saving equipments such as ventilators, defibrillators, multi-para patient monitor, suction machine, nebulisers etc. “Today, the delivery of the 60 BLS ambulances has commenced with the first lot of 15 ambulances. The remaining will be made available by the end of August, 2020,” the minister said.

The emergency ambulances reach the place within 20 minutes in urban areas and within 30 minutes in rural areas.

From March to July, 2020, ambulances have handled 25,177 Covid-related cases, said the minister, adding that currently, there are 19 ALS and 223 BLS ambulances operational in the state.

