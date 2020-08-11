e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 78-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in Mandi, coronavirus toll rises to 16 in HP

78-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in Mandi, coronavirus toll rises to 16 in HP

Himachal Pradesh has recorded four Covid-19 deaths in four days

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
So far, five Covid-19 deaths have occurred in Mandi, four in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Shimla districts and one in Sirmour.
So far, five Covid-19 deaths have occurred in Mandi, four in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Shimla districts and one in Sirmour.(HT file photo)
         

Dharamshala: A 78-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, succumbed to the infection at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi, on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus toll in Himachal Pradesh to 16.

The woman belonged to the Sandhol area of Dharampur sub division and had a travel history to Panchkula in Haryana, medical superintendent Dr Jeevanand Chauhan said.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded four Covid-19 deaths in four days.

A 74-year-old man from Hamirpur died of the contagion at the medical college in Nerchowk on Saturday. He was suffering from renal failure and blood deficiency and was undergoing treatment in Chandigarh. He returned on July 26 and was shifted to the medical college on July 28 after his condition deteriorated.

Two people died on Monday. One of the patients with co-morbidities was a 70-year-old man from Mandi. Another 49-year-old man from Solan succumbed to coronavirus infection at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Till date, five deaths have occurred in Mandi, four in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Shimla districts and one in Sirmour.

top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In