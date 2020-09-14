e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 7kg heroin seized in Rajouri, one arrested

7kg heroin seized in Rajouri, one arrested

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a smuggling bid with the arrest of a drug peddler and recovery of 7kg heroin from Rajouri on Monday.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said that a team of police headed by Rajouri SHO Sameer Jillani were at a checkpost when a Tata Mobile was stopped for routine checking.

“During checking, police recovered the contraband which was hidden in a cavity in the vehicle. The driver identified as Tariq Ahmed Ganai, of Bachro Kulgam, was arrested on the spot and the vehicle was impounded,” the SSP added.

“Questioning of the accused is on and we are working on unearthing all his links and the source of the contraband,” he said.

All possible angles, including cross-border smuggling, are being probed and more arrests are likely to b made. A case has been registered under Sections 8(A), 21/60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rajouri police station.

This was the second drug recovery from Rajouri in five days. Earlier, a youth from Ninganar Thandikassi area was nabbed with 670gm heroin from Panjal Gala Namblan village in Rajouri.

top news
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
‘He was compelled’: Raghuvansh Singh’s letter sparks row after his demise
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Delhi Police get 10-day custody of Umar Khalid after his arrest under anti-terror law
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In