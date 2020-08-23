e-paper
Home / Cities / 8 in 10 Covid fatalities in Ludhiana from urban areas, finds health dept report

8 in 10 Covid fatalities in Ludhiana from urban areas, finds health dept report

The report is based on 288 fatalities as of August 21, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:02 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 88% of the total Covid-19 fatalities in Ludhiana district are from urban areas, states a report by the district health department to analyse the novel coronavirus fatalities.

The report is based on 288 fatalities as of August 21, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

“83% of the dead belong to Ludhiana city, 5% to other urban areas, including Khanna and Jagraon, whereas 12% fatalities were reported from rural areas,” he added.

Among the 288 patients, who died, 68% were male and 32% female. As many as 84.3% were suffering from other ailments and 63% had multiple comorbidities.

The age group worst affected (82%) was those aged above 60.

“Closed environments in cities facilitate transmission of coronavirus, whereas in village, people mostly socialise in open settings. The relatively more active lifestyle of rural population also puts them at lower risk of deaths as compared to urban areas,” observes Dr Bagga.

“Socialising has turned out to be a major cause of spreading of virus and subsequent fatalities among the urban population. The youth catch the virus, which spreads among their contacts, including those vulnerable, such as the elderly and those suffering from comorbidities,” he added.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state Covid-19 nodal officer, said during the lockdown period, rural areas had more Covid cases as compared to urban areas. “There were multiple reasons for it, such as returning of pilgrims from Nanded Sahib and NRIs flying back to India. But, once the unlock phase began, the infection rate picked up in urban areas,” said Dr Bhasker.

