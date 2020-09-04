8% of Haryana’s population is infected with coronavirus; urban population more affected than rural

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:57 IST

Chandigarh: About 8% of the population in Haryana has been found to be infected with coronavirus.

The findings were made on the basis of a serological survey conducted by the health department to measure the proportion of the population exposed to coronavirus infection, including asymptomatic individuals.

State health minister Anil Vij said that 18,905 blood samples across 22 districts were put to immunoglobulin-Elisa test in August to determine how many persons have developed Covid-19 antibodies.

Vij said the urban population was found to be more affected than the rural as the results showed that sero-positivity in urban areas is 9.6%, while it’s 6.9% in the rural areas.

NCR DISTRICTS HAVE HIGHER SERO-POSITIVITY

Additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said that national capital region (NCR) districts were having high sero-positivity.

“It is 25.8% (31.1% in urban and 22.2% in rural) in Faridabad, 13.3% (18% in urban and 10% in rural) in Sonepat and 10.8% in Gurugram (18.5% in urban & 5.7% in rural),” Arora said.

The ACS said the reason behind higher sero-positivity in NCR districts as compared to non-NCR districts could be due to high density of population in urban slums, multi-storeyed buildings and daily movement of people in the region. “Since the findings show that risk of virus spread is higher in urban areas, it means that a larger portion of the population must continue to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour suggested by the health department from time to time,” he said.

Higher sero-positivity than the state average of 8% was also noticed in some other districts such as Karnal 12.2%, Jind (11%), Kurukshetra (8.7%), Charkhi Dadri (8.3%) and Yamunanagar 8.3%.

Districts having lower sero-positivity than state average were Panipat and Palwal (7.4% each), Panchkula 6.5% , Jhajjar (5.9%), Ambala 5.2%, Rewari (4.9%), Sirsa (3.6%), Hisar 3.4% ,Fatehabad (3.3%), Bhiwani (3.2%), Mahendragarh (2.8%) and Kaithal (1.7%).

‘PROACTIVE EFFORTS PAID OFF’

The ACS said since 8% population of Haryana has developed antibodies, the low prevalence can be attributed to the proactive efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of infection, including prompt lockdown, effective testing strategies, effective containment and surveillance measures, including contact tracing and tracking. It also showed better compliance to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour by people such as physical distancing, good hand hygiene and cough etiquettes.

Health officials said immunoglobulin antibodies generally start appearing after two weeks of the onset of the infection and last for several months.

“The test can be performed to indicate episode of coronavirus infection in the past. Detection of IgG antibodies would help us understand the proportion of population exposed to the viral infection, including asymptomatic individuals,” officials said.

Based on the results, public health interventions can be planned and implemented for the prevention and control of the disease.

“We wanted to know how many people have already suffered from this virus, including asymptomatic individuals. Lot of people get infected but do not have any symptoms such as fever, cough, and cold. In many cases, the symptoms are so mild that they go unnoticed. The immunoglobulin-Elisa blood test tells us if they got this infection in the recent past,” Arora said.

HOW THE TEST IS DONE

Immunoglobulin ELISA test for sero survey

Five millilitre blood is taken for the sample from willing individuals.

The test is not diagnostic. It would tell if there is already developed immunity against coronavirus.

Positive result would entail consultation with doctor for interpretation.