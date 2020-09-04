80% of patients detected at ‘early stage’, helps prevent deaths: Punjab govt

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:47 IST

Early identification of Covid-19 infection through timely testing has played a pivotal role in Punjab’s strategy to fight the pandemic, the state government has claimed.

“Over 80% of coronavirus patients in Punjab were detected during a median period of 2–6 days after the infection, when people had just started exhibiting initial symptoms. Timely testing and contract tracing helped. In addition, 18% of patients came out positive, when they had already reached level-2, with difficulty in breathing. Most of these patients had low oxygen levels, but many of them recovered. The rest 2% of cases were detected at level-3,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid-19.

Till September 3, Punjab has reported 58,515 cases of Covid-19, of which 41,271 have recovered. The fatality rate is the third-worst in the country with 1,690 succumbing to Covid-19.

At present, 68 patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 470 are on oxygen support.

Dr Bhaskar added, “At level-3, an hyper-activated immune system may cause injury to the heart, kidneys, and other organs. Most people, who have died due to the virus in the state, were in level 2 and 3. The rapid antigen test (RAT) is also helping us detect the virus at an early stage. Fatality rate will be controlled soon. Early diagnosis, quarantine, and supportive treatments are essential.”

“People should not ignore common symptoms like cough, cold and fever. Patients who came to hospitals at later stages succumbed to Covid-19 without getting any treatment. Many patients could have been saved, had they come to the hospital on time. We are trying to trace all contacts of each patient, before they get symptoms. People should not hide initial symptoms from the health department,” said Dr Amarjit Singh, assistant civil surgeon, Amritsar.