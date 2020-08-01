e-paper
Home / Cities / 81st martyrdom day: Punjab to coordinate with Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back: Singla

81st martyrdom day: Punjab to coordinate with Centre to bring Udham Singh’s belongings back: Singla

The state school education and PWD minister said every possible option will be explored to bring the martyr’s pistol and diaries etc. back to Punjab

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 02:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab school education and public works department (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday that the state government will coordinate with the Centre to bring back the belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh from London in the United Kingdom.

The minister, who paid tributes to Udham Singh on this 81th death anniversary at his native town Sunam, said every possible option will be explored to bring the martyr’s pistol and diaries etc. back to Punjab.

“The construction work on Udham Singh’s memorial got hampered due to Covid-19 but it will be completed before September 30. Now, a museum will also be constructed at the site of open air theatre where the belongings of Shaheed Udham Singh will be kept,” Singla said.

SAD CHIEF ALSO PAYS HOMAGE

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also paid tribute to the martyr at his native place.

“We should construct memorials after our martyr. The coming generations will learn from freedom fighters. But chief minister Amarinder Singh never attended the martyrdom days of Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh. He feels no pain for our martyrs,” said Sukhbir.

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sunam Aman Arora also paid homage to Udham Singh.

Meanwhile, nine members of the Punjab State Freedom Fighters Descendants’ Association climbed atop a water tank in protest. They were demanding reservation for descendants of freedom fighters at educational institutes and jobs, 300 units of free power and toll tax exemption, etc. Later, they called off the protest after assurance by the district administration.

