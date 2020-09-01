e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 82 residents of destitute home test positive for Covid-19, Navi Mumbai civic body deputes medical team

82 residents of destitute home test positive for Covid-19, Navi Mumbai civic body deputes medical team

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 02:52 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

Eighty-two residents of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity-run Prem Daan, a home for the destitute, have tested positive for Covid 19. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deputed a medical team at the centre for women to monitor the health of the patients who have been quarantined at the home. Their condition is reported to be stable.

An official of the home said, “All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been quarantined. NMMC is taking good care of everyone. There is nothing to worry.”

The cases came to light after an NMMC antigen test camp was organised by former legislator Sandeep Naik through local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Sources said that apart from the residents of the home, two nuns and some employees have also tested positive.

Local BJP leader Sudarshan Jirge, who coordinated the camp, said, “On the directions of Sandeep Naik, we contacted the civic officials and organised an antigen camp, as we had learnt that some of the inmates were sick and needed medical attention.Following the tests of 149 inmates on Sunday, 82 were found positive. They have been quarantined at the centre itself.”

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “An NMMC medical team has been deputed on a 24-hour basis at the centre. Patients have been divided into three wards. Oxygen levels are being monitored after every two hours and oxygen cylinders have been kept on standby at the facility itself.”

top news
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Indian economy sees a record fall
Indian economy sees a record fall
China provokes again, tries to alter status quo
China provokes again, tries to alter status quo
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Macron reaches Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure
Macron reaches Lebanon after new PM named under French pressure
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In