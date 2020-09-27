9% of survey referrals test positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:18 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has screened 9.5 lakh people as of September 24 under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ initiative, of which 4,988 were referred for testing.

Of those tested, about nine per cent, or 452 persons, tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

The initiative has been undertaken by the state government to screen every individual in the city and test anyone found to have symptoms.

Earlier, HT reported that the city’s positivity rate for September is close to 30%. This covers persons who got themselves tested voluntarily upon experiencing symptoms, or who came in to contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, said, “There is a high prevalence in the city which is beyond doubt. So now this new committee formed by the district administration called ‘Social Action for Covid-19 control’ has been formed to improve people’s engagement in this process to break the chain.”

“We want to encourage people to wear masks not because they will be fined but because it is for their own good. Also, we want people to get themselves tested voluntarily for which we will include common people like auto drivers and vegetable vendors to spread the word,” he said.

The initiative started on September 15 and the first round of the survey will continue till October 10. A total of 800 teams have been formed and as of September 24, a total of 9,49,690 people have been screened from 3,04,634 houses.

A total of 4,988 people have been referred for testing out of which 452 were found to be positive for the infection. The areas surveyed include Sinhgad road and Warje-Karwenagar wards which have also have been reporting a maximum number of cases with an average growth of about 12.8 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively for the past two weeks.