e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 9% of survey referrals test positive for Covid-19

9% of survey referrals test positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:18 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has screened 9.5 lakh people as of September 24 under the ‘My family, My responsibility’ initiative, of which 4,988 were referred for testing.

Of those tested, about nine per cent, or 452 persons, tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection.

The initiative has been undertaken by the state government to screen every individual in the city and test anyone found to have symptoms.

Earlier, HT reported that the city’s positivity rate for September is close to 30%. This covers persons who got themselves tested voluntarily upon experiencing symptoms, or who came in to contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, epidemiologist and chairman, state technical committee on communicable diseases, said, “There is a high prevalence in the city which is beyond doubt. So now this new committee formed by the district administration called ‘Social Action for Covid-19 control’ has been formed to improve people’s engagement in this process to break the chain.”

“We want to encourage people to wear masks not because they will be fined but because it is for their own good. Also, we want people to get themselves tested voluntarily for which we will include common people like auto drivers and vegetable vendors to spread the word,” he said.

The initiative started on September 15 and the first round of the survey will continue till October 10. A total of 800 teams have been formed and as of September 24, a total of 9,49,690 people have been screened from 3,04,634 houses.

A total of 4,988 people have been referred for testing out of which 452 were found to be positive for the infection. The areas surveyed include Sinhgad road and Warje-Karwenagar wards which have also have been reporting a maximum number of cases with an average growth of about 12.8 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively for the past two weeks.

top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Will hug CM if I have Covid-19’: BJP’s new national secy from Bengal
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
‘Dark day for democracy, farmers’: SAD’s Badal on Prez’s nod to farm bills
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Brain-eating microbe: Residents of Texas asked not to use tap water
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In