A rescue marked by hindrances, rescuers rate it 8/10 on difficulty level

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi:

Nearly 300 rescuers worked for nearly 10 hours before the last person known to be trapped inside the three-storey building that caught fire in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi Industrial Area, was pulled out in an operation they termed as “one of the toughest” in the recent past.

“On a scale of 10 in terms of difficulty, we would rate this eight,” Shri Niwas, assistant commandant of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said. “It will take at least 48 hours of non-stop work by us before we can confirm that no one else is trapped in the rubble. That is how difficult this operation is,” he explained.

The building housed the offices and godown of Okaya, a battery and inverter manufacturing company.

The presence of “inflammable and hazardous” material -- still capable of triggering explosions -- inside the collapsed structure, which continued to burn in parts, made a full-scale operation difficult. “We cannot take our sniffer dogs inside or use our electronic gadgets due to the heat and smoke generated from the fire that rages on. Most of our operation had to be manual,” Niwas said.

HEAT AND A BLAST

Until 7 am on Thursday, around 70 fire fighters, who had reached the scene by 4.30 am, had thought they had the situation under control as they had doused most of the flames on the upper floors and only the basement was burning. “But the fire had generated so much heat that the concrete in the basement had burnt and the iron bars used in construction was red hot,” said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

The heat, Garg suspected, triggered a blast somewhere in the basement, bringing down the middle portion of the building constructed over a 3,000 square yard plot. The sources of the fire and the subsequent blast were yet to be established, the police and the fire department said.

As soon as the middle portion collapsed, three employees of the firm and three firefighters were trapped under the rubble. Seven firemen were hurt by the flying concrete. While the staffers were rescued within minutes, the rescuers struggled to gain access to the trapped firemen.

“The structure that was still standing seemed shaky and made it risky for us to either enter the rubble or use cranes to remove the debris. Small blasts were happening inside, possibly from the batteries stored inside,” said Garg.

HUNCH NOT MISPLACED

The hunch of the rescuers was not misplaced. Over the next three hours, over two-thirds of the building had flattened, further hampering the operation. “We manually removed some rubble to pull out our fireman Mahaveer around 9.30 am from an alley on the building’s left side,” Garg said. Two other firemen, Amit Balyan and Manjeet Rana, were buried deeper.

The collapse happened in the rear of the building and the two alleys on its sides were blocked by rubble, but the rescuers were lucky to find an alternative. “A municipality veterinary hospital on Okaya’s right had ample space to allow us to access the rubble from the sides and bring in cranes. We broke a couple of walls of the hospital to drive the crane in,” NDRF inspector Rahul Kumar Singh said.

NDRF’s Niwas said they brought sniffer dogs and life detectors to find out how many people were trapped inside. “But the heat and smoke was such that our dogs couldn’t go in. Life detectors were of no help since our men too couldn’t go in despite being equipped with breathing apparatus. The structure was shaky and there was danger to neighbouring buildings because of which we couldn’t use our cutters to make way through the rubble,” said Niwas.

LOCATION KNOWN, BUT CAN’T ACCESS

The rescuers knew exactly where the two trapped firemen were buried but couldn’t access them. So, they used the walls of the veterinary hospital to support a chain of ladders (including those attached to fire tenders) to get to the trapped firemen. “Our focus was on bringing the men out alive. So, we went about the tedious and lengthy process of manually removing the rubble and bringing out Manjeet Rana around 10.40 am,” said Niwas.

But just as the rescuers thought they were nearing the end of the rescue, another collapse occurred, burying Balyan deeper and injuring another five firefighters.

COMMUNICATION SNAPPED

“Until that point, we were able to communicate with Balyan. But the fresh collapse cut him off from us,” said Garg.

The rescuers finally reached Balyan around 2.40 pm. He was breathing but had multiple injuries. A stretcher was used to remove Balyan from the very beginning before he was rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead.

The rescuers went about using cranes to remove the debris to ensure no one else remained trapped. Until late Thursday, the fire was yet to be contained as smoke kept bellowing from different points, forcing the authorities to carry out flame-dousing and search operations simultaneously.

“The building was filled with batteries, cardboard, plastic material and a lot of other combustible and hazardous stuff. That created a lot of hindrances,” Garg said.

While the building’s front – marked by glass walls – continued to stand till late evening, authorities said they weren’t sure how long it would stay.