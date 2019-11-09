A year on, family refuses to take Dharavi teenager’s body from JJ

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:36 IST

The family of a 17-year-old from Dharavi — who died in July 2018 — has refused to claim his body from the mortuary at Sir JJ Hospital, alleging his death was a result of police torture .

A Delhi-based human rights group has now filed a plea with the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) to investigate the claims of the family.

The teenager, Sachin Jaiswar, was detained by Dharavi police on July 13, 2018 in connection with a mobile theft. His family alleged he was tortured at the police station. After he was released 22 hours later, his condition started to deteriorate and he was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, where he was declared dead on July 21, 2018. Though the post-mortem report by Sir JJ Hospital had stated leptospirosis as the cause of death, Jaiswar’s parents refused to accept it, and demanded an investigation. In September, when the case was handed over to the crime branch, the family was summoned to take the body, but they refused. Jagdish Sail, inspector, crime branch, Kurla, said, “Now, the NHRC will take a call on the case.”

Ravindra, 45, Sachin’s father, said they will not accept his son’s body until “justice is served”. “It has been more than 16 months, but the police haven’t even filed an FIR,” he said. “I know about the matter [NHRC plea]. I hope we get justice quickly so I can perform his last rites in peace.”

A representative of Delhi-based Asian Centre for Human Rights, which filed the plea, said, “We took the matter to NHRC after talking to the victim’s parents. It’s the family’s will if they want to take the body. The plea has nothing to do with it.”

A senior forensic official from Sir JJ Hospital’s forensic department said Jaiswar’s body, kept in the cold storage room, has started to decompose.