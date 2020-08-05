e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / A2Z firm’s garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine

A2Z firm’s garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A2Z company, which has been tasked with collecting household waste, will also be collecting garbage from the houses of those in quarantine.

This was decided during a meeting conducted by municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal with health department officials and A2Z company on Wednesday.

A2Z company’s garbage collectors had refused the task earlier, fearing infection. Following this, the municipal corporation had asked the company collecting bio-medical waste in the city, to do the needful. However, the company stated that it did not have the system to deal with household waste.

A2Z company manager Vishant Chaudhary said, “Our garbage collectors will be lifting residential waste after receiving a call from residents while the other company will lift only the bio-medical waste. Separate vehicles will be deployed for the purpose.”

Despite several attempts, MC medical officer Dr Vipal Malhotra was not available for comments.

top news
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In