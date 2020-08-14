e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AAP ex-MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

AAP ex-MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments

He deleted the post after social media backlash. Later, he claimed that the image was mistakenly published by his son during an online class

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Jarnail Singh
Jarnail Singh(HT File )
         

Amritsar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) former MLA Jarnail Singh has been booked for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. A local resident, Gaurav Sharma, had complained at the Cantonment police station after Jarnail shared objectionable comments against Hindu gods on his Facebook account. He was booked on Friday.

After his post surfaced, the AAP suspended Jarnail, its prominent Sikh face and former MLA of Rajouri Garden segment in Delhi, on Thursday. He deleted the post after social media backlash. Later, he claimed that the image was mistakenly published by his son during an online class.

“My little son had taken my phone for his online class. He posted an image which I have deleted. I respect all the names of God Ram, Gobind, Keshav, Sadashiv and follow the principles of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib,” a rough translation of his clarification that was issued in Gurmukhi reads.

“The AAP is a secular party and has no place for anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad, because such kind of action is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev,” a release from the AAP stated. Station house officer Inderjit Singh Dhaliwal said an FIR has been registered against Jarnail under Sections 295-A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC and 67 of IT Act, 2000.

top news
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Entire nation pays tribute to sacrifices of Galwan Valley: President Kovind
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
India urges China to complete stalled disengagement process along LAC
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In