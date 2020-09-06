AAP MLA Arora opposes night curfew, weekend lockdown

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:33 IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sunam MLA, Aman Arora has opposed the night curfew and weekend lockdown, terming it an unsuccessful idea for controlling the spread of Covid-19, here on Sunday.

Arora said that due to the weekend lockdown, traders are facing huge losses and it is bound to lead to rebellion. “The trader community has never revolted in the past as they used to focus on their business, but the simmering anger against the restrictions is sure to lead to rebellion,” he said.

He further said, “In fact, in the last three weeks since the government brought in the weekend lockdown, the Covid-19 cases have only seen a rise. We demand the withdrawal of the night curfew and weekend lockdown.”