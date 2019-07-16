AAP Rajya Sabha members meet Amit Shah on Delhi’s law and order

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Rajya Sabha members from Delhi, Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta, on Tuesday met union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to take stock of the law and order situation in Delhi.

After the meeting, the three submitted a memorandum to Shah in which they wrote, “Incidents of crime in Delhi are increasing each day. A lot of cases of robbery and murder are being reported. The criminals do not fear the police any longer. People do not face safe on the streets.”

“We have also urged the union minister to conduct a review meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Singh told reporters.

In the meeting, the leaders said, they specifically mentioned about some cases of murders reported recently and a case of snatching in which BJP leader Vijender Gupta’s wife was the victim.

