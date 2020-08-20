e-paper
AAP to contest Uttarakhand polls

AAP to contest Uttarakhand polls

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest assembly elections in Uttarakhand, which is likely to be scheduled in 2022.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the Uttarakhand assembly elections, which are likely to happen in 2022. We shall field candidates in all (70) seats in the state,” Kejriwal told reporters in Delhi.

The hill state is presently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said, “A lot of people from Uttarakhand reside in Delhi. They encouraged us to take this decision. Earlier this year, we conducted a survey and more than 62% people of Uttarakhand responded that they want AAP to contest polls in the state. People there believe in our Delhi model of development. They believe we can make a similar model for Uttarakhand too.”

“The state has a major problem of unemployment, which ultimately leads to extremely high migration to other states. Government schools and colleges are in a poor shape and so is the health care infrastructure. These are the three major issues. We are in the process of developing a cadre base in Uttarakhand. We have also learnt that people there have lost hope with the BJP and the Congress,” Kejriwal said.

