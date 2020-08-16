AAP to set up ‘oxygen test centres’ in villages: Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he has got commitment for 30,000 pulse oximeters from different donors, which would help the party to set up “oxygen test centres” in villages across states to help Covid-19 patients.

“Already received commitments for 30,000 oximeters. (I) am overwhelmed. (We) will now set up oxygen test centres in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. (With that) we will set it up in more villages. Thank u (you) donors. We will train village youth n (and) give them oximeters,” Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

“This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time,” he tweeted.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level.

Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday appealed to the public, members of the civil society and party workers across the nation to donate pulse oximeters to the AAP so it can set up ‘oxygen testing centres’ in rural India to reduce the number of covid deaths.