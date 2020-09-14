e-paper
Abhay slam BJP for 'anti-farmer' policies

Abhay slam BJP for ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Abhay demanded withdrawal of the FIRs registered against protesting farmers.

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Kurukshetra
Addressing a state executive meeting at Kurukshetra on Sunday, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala said the Centre had brought the three farm ordinances to end the MSP regime, which had caused a furore among farmers.

Referring to the police lathicharge during the Kurukshetra protest on September 9, Abhay said, “The farmers had to face police fury when they were going to express their resentment against the ordinances peacefully.”

Abhay demanded withdrawal of the FIRs registered against the famers.

He also attacked former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for not opposing the three ordinances.

During the meeting, Abhay asked the party workers to take farmers along and hold protests at all district headquarters beginning from Ambala on September 23. He said that he will also invite Congress leaders to join the protest in support of the farmers.

