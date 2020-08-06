Abrogation of Article 370 an internal matter, other countries have no business interfering: Venkaiah Naidu

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:24 IST

Chandigarh: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and other countries have no business interfering.

“Other countries have no business interfering or commenting on our internal matters. Every country is expected to take care of its citizens, safeguard its interests and focus on internal problems,” Naidu said while delivering the first Sushma Swaraj Memorial Lecture organised by Panjab University, Chandigarh, via video-conference.

Without naming Pakistan, Naidu said, “I advise not only our neighbour, who made this comment, but also all countries that they should not interfere in the internal affairs of others. We are a democratic country and we have a track record that we discuss issues, understand their pros and cons and then take decisions in the larger interest of the country.”

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. “It (Article 370) was an issue that concerned the country’s unity, integrity, safety and sovereignty,” said Naidu, who is the chancellor of Panjab University.

REMEMBERING POPULAR SUSHMA

Sushma Swaraj, the former external affairs minister who died in August last year, had graduated from the university’s department of laws in 1973.

The vice-president said that she was the most popular external affairs minister India has had in recent times. “She used to articulate the position of India on all issues in an efficient manner. She had the ability to convey everything in a sweet manner but she was firm on commitments,” he said.

He recalled her contribution to parliamentary debates and contribution to public service.

Naidu advised Panjab University to organise lectures every year “to remember the great leader it has produced. She is an ideal personality worth remembering every year.”

Besides organising the memorial lecture every year, Panjab University plans to set up a chair in Sushma Swaraj’s name.