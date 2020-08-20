ABVP student wing hold protest at SPPU

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:12 IST

Pune: The student volunteers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday for various issue related to students in Pune district. Volunteers stopped the vehicle of SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar and gave their demand letter to him. Karmalkar was made to walk till the varsity’s main building as students did not allow his official vehicle to move ahead.

“Since the lockdown started in the country, students are facing several issues related to exams, fees, results and admission process. Our major demands include waiver of exam fees except for final year students, reduction of fees by 30 per cent with 15 per cent of fee collection during admission and remaining in four instalments. As students hardly stayed in university hostel, so half of the hostel fees should also be returned to students,” said Dayanand Shinde, ABVP president of SPPU unit.

The protest started at 12.30 pm from Aniket canteen inside the university campus before reaching the main building and stopping vice-chancellor’s vehicle. Later, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar met the protesting students and gave assurance to hold a meeting to discuss their issues in the next seven days.

“We will soon hold a meeting to address their issues,” said Pawar.