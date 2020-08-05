e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / AC fire: 70-year-old die of suffocation, husband sustain fire injuries

AC fire: 70-year-old die of suffocation, husband sustain fire injuries

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:01 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 70-year-old woman died of suffocation, while her husband sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out from the air conditioning unit, due to a short circuit in their flat in Shrusti Complex area, Mira Road, on Wednesday.

Senior inspector, Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station, said, “The victim Geeta Anand died on the spot. We rushed her husband Anil, 75, to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries.”

The couple stayed alone as their son works in Singapore and their daughter is married and stays in another part of Mira Road, said Hazare. Both have been informed about the accident.

The fire brigade officers were informed by neighbours. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report and have registered a case of accidental death,” said Hazare.

top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In