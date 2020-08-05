AC fire: 70-year-old die of suffocation, husband sustain fire injuries

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020

A 70-year-old woman died of suffocation, while her husband sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out from the air conditioning unit, due to a short circuit in their flat in Shrusti Complex area, Mira Road, on Wednesday.

Senior inspector, Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station, said, “The victim Geeta Anand died on the spot. We rushed her husband Anil, 75, to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries.”

The couple stayed alone as their son works in Singapore and their daughter is married and stays in another part of Mira Road, said Hazare. Both have been informed about the accident.

The fire brigade officers were informed by neighbours. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report and have registered a case of accidental death,” said Hazare.