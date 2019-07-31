Accused in 84 riots will be sent behind bars: Yogi

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots will be sent behind bars to ensure justice to the victims.

On a two-day visit to the city, the CM laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth Rs 13.93 crore for the beautification work of gurdwaras in Muhaddipur and Jatashankar crossing.

Hailing the Modi government for its outstanding work towards the development of the Sikh community, the CM said that the Centre has started a corridor for easy access to Nanak Saheb and also set up an SIT to probe 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “We will send the 1984 accused behind bar,” he said.

After performing a puja at Mukteshwar Nath temple he said, “UP has highest number of youths and water resources. Besides, the possibility of tourism from a view point of religion and spirituality is maximum in the state. So we are working on a policy to make it a world-class tourist centre.”

He added that the recent investment of Rs 65,000 crore in UP has opened avenues for jobs for more than three lakh youths, besides taking the state on the path of development.

He further said that the government is working for revival and beautification of gurudwaras.

“The Sikh community stood up against foreign invaders to save country. Their sacrifice can’t be forgotten,” he said.

Later, at Mukteshwar Nath temple, the CM also laid the foundation stone of projects worth rupees Rs 11.56 crore, including beautification work of Kali Mandir with a budget of Rs 23.94 lakh, Mukteshwarnath temple with Rs 2.19 crore and Surya Kund Dham with Rs 2.59 crore.

