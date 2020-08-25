Action likely against illegal farmhouses on Aravalli land in Bandhwari

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:17 IST

Gurugram The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday morning carried out a site inspection of Bandhwari village, about 20km from Gurugram city, where several farmhouses are alleged to have come up illegally on Aravalli land.

Officials said that action would be taken against those farmhouses which have been built in violation of multiple environmental and municipal laws. Besides, such structures also violate the Supreme Court’s directives calling for protection of the Aravalli range.

RS Bath, district town planner who oversaw the inspection, said that he found five or six fully constructed farmhouses, with similar number of structures under construction. In addition, boundary walls have been erected at 10 other places to demarcate individual plots, he said.

“Two to three tin sheds and electricity poles were also found erected in some of the plots. These are clear violations of the Haryana Controlled Areas Act (1963) as well as the Haryana Urban Areas Act (1975) which come under the purview of the town and country planning department and the municipal corporation. We have apprised the DTCP director of the matter. Action will be taken as per law immediately,” said Bath.

A district-level DTCP official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will have to track down the individual violators and serve them show cause notices as per the law. The process leading to demolition of the illegal structures will take three to four weeks.” The official added that the department was also trying to ascertain the status of an access road carved out in the area through a now flattened Aravalli hillock.

The district town planner said that the department is trying to “determine whether the road comes under the purview of the revenue department, so action can be taken accordingly”.

“There seems to be no prior permission or clearance for these constructions in Bandhwari. Change of land use in Gurugram requires our express permission, which has not been granted to any of the properties,” Bath said.

The district forest department, too, is preparing a report to ascertain whether any part of the encroachments lie on forest land. “It does not seem like it, but we are scrutinising revenue records just to make sure. We are also liable to take action if any trees have been felled in the area without permission. Even if the land is not notified under Punjab Land Preservation Act (1900), which gives it legal forest status, the land is largely ‘gair mumkin pahar’, or Aravalli land, as per a May 1992 notification by the Union environment ministry. One needs permission from the Centre to do any non-forestry activity in the area,” said Jai Kumar, district forest officer, Gurugram.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), which is empowered to enforce the Aravalli Notification, 1992, in Gurugram, said it is probing the matter of unauthorised farmhouses coming up in the district. “If there has been any unauthorised construction on gair mumkin pahad land, or any other land use category that is classified as Aravalli, we will initiate prosecution under the Enviornment Protection Act (1986) against the violators,” said Kuldeep Singh, HSPCB’s regional officer in Gurugram.